Aggravated robbery in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - An aggravated robbery occurred Sunday at 12:57 p.m. at the White Oak Shopping Center in Green Township, according to Chief James Vetter of the Green Township Police Department.
The suspect approached one of the victims in the White Oak shopping center and asked to buy a cigarette, according to police.
When the victim reached for the cigarette, the suspect demanded cash and pulled out a black semi-automatic weapon, police said.
A second victim approached and started yelling that there were children in the car and threw cash at the suspect.
The suspect fled on foot north in the parking lot before entering a SUV and drove north on Cheviot Rd, according to police.
The victims followed the suspect until they lost the SUV at Blue Rock and Cheviot Road.
Police describe the suspect as male, black, short dreads, cross tattoo at the corner of his eye, wearing a white shirt and black pants.
The vehicle was described as a large white SUV with dark tinted windows and an unknown license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Township Police Dept. at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
