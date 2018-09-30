Bearcats match best start since 2012 in blowout win

STORRS, CT (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati football team tallied 659 yards of total offense in a 49-7 blowout win at the University of Connecticut, improving to 5-0 this season.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 20 of 26 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore running back Mike Warren had 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Josiah Deguara had five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals have matched their best start since 2012 with five straight wins to open the season. The last time UC opened the season with six straight wins was 2009 when they went undefeated in the regular season and made the Sugar Bowl.
UC (5-0, 1-0) will host Tulane (2-3, 1-0) on Saturday for a homecoming game at noon inside Nippert Stadium.
Something to watch: UC lost senior center Garrett Campbell to an apparent leg injury in the first half.
UC head coach Luke Fickell had no update on his status postgame.
