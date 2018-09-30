Bengals outlast Falcons in dramatic shootout

ATLANTA, GA (WXIX) - The Bengals converted on two fourth downs in their final drive before Andy Dalton found A.J. Green for the game-winning touchdown in a 37-36 win over the Falcons (1-3).
Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd, who led the team with 11 catches for 100 yards, on 4th & 8 and 4th & 6 to keep hopes alive in the final minutes trailing 36-31.
A.J. Green then caught a 13-yard pass from Dalton for the go-ahead score with seven seconds left in the game to seal it.
Dalton completed 29 of 41 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on a dropped pass in the win. Green had four catches for 78 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Giovani Bernard, in likely his final game as the starting running back in place of injured Joe Mixon, had 96 total yards and two touchdowns.
John Ross recorded two catches for 52 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown in the first half. Tyler Eifert, who left the game with an ugly leg injury in the third quarter, had four catches for 38 yards and a 15-yard touchdown.
Fun fact: The Bengals (3-1) haven’t improved to 43-1-2 since 2011 when they scored 25 points or more.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.