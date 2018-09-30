Court docs: Woman charged with extortion of Hamilton Co. official

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A woman is facing three counts of extortion in Hamilton County.
Court documents show Jennifer Chandler, 32, has been indicted on three counts of extortion.
Police said she extorted an official associated with a Hamilton County government agency.
The court documents read, "Jennifer Chandler, did send text messages to (the victim) asking for money and threatening to expose (the victim's) alleged wrongdoing to his wife and employer if he did not pay her."
Her indictment reads that Chandler extorted the government official twice on September 1 and again on September 7.
Chandler was arrested at a Warsaw Avenue gas station Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., an arrest record shows.
The court records state she was arrested after retrieving money from (the victim) "and found with said money in her possession."
Court records show Chandler has had several run-ins with the law.
She has been found guilty of solicitation, drug possession, theft, and passing bad checks, according to court records.
