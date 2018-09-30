Isolated showers possible Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday morning, watch for patchy areas of fog. Otherwise, morning temperatures will be around 50 degrees.
Sunday afternoon, sunny skies are in the forecast as daytime highs reach the upper 70s.
There are a few isolated showers possible Monday afternoon. However, most areas will be dry.
A better chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday.
The unsettled weather will stick around for the rest of the week.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible most days.
Warmer than average conditions are also in the forecast with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.
