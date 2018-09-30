More Pleasant Weather to Star the Week

We have another nice-looking day in front of us Monday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temps in the low 80s. For Tuesday and beyond, a wavy frontal boundary situated to the north will provide just enough focus for spotty shower and thunderstorm chances. High temps into the weekend will remain in the low 80s with the best rain and thunder chances this week occurring on Tuesday and Thursday. All-in-all the week will be mostly dry with slightly above normal high temps each day.