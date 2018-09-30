Police believe missing teen boy could be headed to NKY

WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a teenage boy who ran away from home.
Police say 14-year-old Austin Bailey was last seen Thursday in the Westwood area around 3:30 p.m.
Bailey does not have a history of running away, police say. They believe he may be headed to Newport to visit his girlfriend or to see his mother.
He has been in contact with his friends and was last heard from around 9 p.m. Thursday, police say.
Bailey is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 90 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair.
Anyone who has seen Bailey is asked to call Cincinnati police.
