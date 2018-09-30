Police looking for shooting suspect in West Price Hill homicide

WEST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a man who shot and killed a person in West Price Hill Sunday morning.
District Three officers are investigating the homicide that happened at 4119 Glenway Avenue.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray hoodie. He was last seen on Dewey Avenue.
Police are asking any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
The victim’s name has not been released.
