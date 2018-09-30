Police looking for teen who ran away from stay facility

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’re looking for a teenage girl who ran away from her stay facility.
13-year-old DeJanae Anthony was last seen Sept. 17 around 12:30 a.m. when she left the Talbert House and never returned, staff at the house says.
Anthony has good mental and physical health, police say.
Her caseworker believes she may be in the Westwood area.
According to their website, Talbert House is a nonprofit stay facility offering services focusing on prevention, assessment, treatment, and reintegration.
Anthony is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and a ‘large’ afro.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.