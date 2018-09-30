Several bullets enter Tri-State home leaving residents on edge

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Springfield Township man says his home was damaged after stray bullets riddled the home during a gunfight.
Robert Allen and his wife have lived in their Lincoln Avenue home for about two years.
They say it’s place they feel comfortable, a place they love to live. Allen says it’s usually a quiet neighborhood.
Thursday morning, Robert says that changed.
“1:15 in the morning we woke because we heard gun fire," Allen said. "Soon after the gunfire we started hearing things hit our house. I grab my weapon to go out to see, by the time I went out they were already gone.”
Springfield Township police say a witness reported seeing three people acting suspicious on Lincoln Avenue. Allen says police were on scene for hours, in his home picking up shell casings sprawled out on the floor.
Allen says a neighbor told him a fight started down the street from his house but the group made their way to right in front of his. Bullets riddled Allen’s home and his neighbors as well.
The couple says it’s been hard to sleep at night, and right now they don’t even feel safe in their own home.
Allen and his wife now say they have to come up with thousands of dollars wot repair the damage done by the bullets.
Allen says he would like more street lights added to his neighborhood. Currently, there is only one light on the entire street.
The could says they want whoever did this to come forward.
