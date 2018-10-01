Animal rescue working to save kitten with open heart surgery

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - New Beginnings Animal Rescue is trying to give a kitten in need a new beginning.
Rescuers said they took in a kitten, named Hazel, and were told that she would not live long due to a severe heart murmur.
However, they later discovered Hazel has a congenital condition that is normally not fixable, but is repairable in this case.
Still, without surgery, rescuers said Hazel has six to eight months to live.
The rescue is now fundraising to try to gather the $4,000-$5,000 they need to insure she has the surgery to save her life.
If you would like to donate to help Hazel, you can visit the Facebook donation page.
There is also a “hair-cut-a-thon” taking place on Sunday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to raise money for Hazel.
Organizers said stylists from Paragon Salon will be providing free haircuts to clients. Donations will be accepted to put towards Hazel’s surgery.
The event will be at 5777 Beckridge Court in White Oak.
There will also be adoptable kittens, crafts for sale, and food and drinks at the event, and rescuers said Hazel will be there.
