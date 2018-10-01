Cadets hold fundraiser for families of fallen, injured officers at select LaRosa’s Wednesday

LOVELAND OH (FOX19 - Eat at select LaRosa’s locations Wednesday and 20 percent of proceeds will go to help families of southwestern Ohio officers who may be critically hurt or killed in the line of duty.
Cadets at Great Oaks Police Academy are partnering with The Shield Ohio and LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias to hold a fundraiser called “Slice of the Pie."
It will be held at two locations from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 901 Loveland-Madeira Road in Loveland
- 3123 W. US 22/3 in Landen
This comes in the wake of the Sept. 6 Fifth Third Center shooting and #Cincystrong movement, said one of the cadets, Adam Hyland.
“We are proud to be partnering with LaRosa’s and The Shield Ohio to help these officers’ families in times of great need. We invite everyone to come to the Loveland and Landen LaRosa’s on (Wednesday) to show your appreciation and support,” he said.
A Go Fund Me account also has been set up. As of Monday morning, $20 was raised toward a $1,000 goal.
“The Shield is a non-profit organization that provides emergency funds and resources to families of police officers whom have been killed or injured in the line of duty,” the Go Fund Me page reads.
“When tragedy strikes, the last thing people want to worry about is the financial stresses that come with it. The Shield provides immediate funds to families in need.”
For more information about The Shield Ohio, visit their website or Facebook page.
