Ceremony Monday to honor police, civilians in Fifth Third shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s been nearly a month since shots rang out inside the lobby of the Fifth Third building.
The gunman killed three people and injured two others on Sept. 6.
Cincinnati Police will hold a ceremony Monday to honor the police officers and civilians who displayed bravery and heroism that day.
Chief Elliot Isaac will take a moment to recognize those who took actions during the shooting to protect lives and tended to those who had been shot.
The ceremony will take place at Fountain Square at 11:15 a.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
