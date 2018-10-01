Ohio woman charged with plotting to kill ‘acquaintance’ due in court

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - A southwest Ohio woman accused of plotting to kill an acquaintance is set to face a judge Monday.
Jody Back, 49, will appear on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder at 8:30 a.m. in Middletown Municipal Court.
Middletown police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol took her into custody Friday at Towne Boulevard and Ohio 122, police said in a news release.
She was booked into the jail about noon and held over the weekend without bond, jail officials said early Monday.
So far, authorities have released little on the case and have not said anything beyond their brief written statement that gave a few details.
Police said they recently received information that Back “was plotting to kill an acquaintance of hers. Detectives started an investigation and was able to confirm the information.”
They indicated someone turned her in.
“We would like to thank the community that came forward to report such a serious matter.”
