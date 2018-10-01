CPD gives bravery award to man who kept people safe during 5/3 shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have given a bravery award to a man who they say saved lives during the Fifth Third shooting.
The shooting took place Sept. 6 at Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire in the building’s lobby and managed to fire 35 rounds before Cincinnati police responded within minutes and fatally shot him.
Perez killed two contractors and a bank employee, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48. He also wounded two bank employees, including Whitney and Brian Sarver.
Police say Perez could have killed many more: His briefcase held more than 250 rounds of extra ammunition.
On Monday, police recognized Thomas Ritter, who was in the lobby of the Fifth Third building -- adjacent to the Dunkin' Donuts stand -- when the shooting began.
“Without regard to his own safety Mr. Ritter pulled numerous people entering the tower to a point of safety behind the display cases of the stand. There is no doubt that without Mr. Ritter’s actions there would have been additional victims during the incident,” police wrote on Facebook this week.
Ritter has been awarded the chief’s Award of Bravery.
