2 displaced in Madisonville fire

MADISONVILLE, OH (FOX19) - A Madisonville house fire displaced two people early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
A woman called 911 just before 1 a.m. and said her Bramble Avenue home was full of smoke and she didn’t know the source, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.
When fire crews arrived, she had safely escaped fire on the first floor of the one-story home.
The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene another hour to conduct overhaul operations and to help the fire investigator.
The cause remains under investigation.
Damage was set at $15,000.
The displaced residents are staying with relatives, fire officials said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.