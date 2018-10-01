‘Excessive flood levels’ prompt temporary closure of USS Nightmare

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The USS Nightmare is temporarily closed.
Since 1993 the shore of the Ohio River has been home to screams of terror. New actors and seasoned veterans make it one of Cincinnati’s most popular Halloween traditions.
But the unsinkable freak show recently posted to Facebook and announced a temporary closure.
“Due to excessive flood levels on the Ohio River, the USS Nightmare will be temporarily closed,” the post reads.
Flood stage on the Ohio River is 52 feet. As of Monday evening, the river was at 42.3 feet. It is expected to dip back below 40 feet -- the “action stage” -- by Tuesday morning.
