Former NKY mayor arrested for theft, fraud

BROMLEY, KY (FOX19) - A former northern Kentucky mayor was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend.
Former Bromley Mayor Donald “Donnie” Lee Jobe appeared in Kenton County District County Monday morning.
The Kenton County Police Department issued a warrant Thursday afternoon for Jobe’s arrest.
Police say between Dec. 6, 2015 and Feb. 7, 2017, Job used his position as an elected official to obtain public money or property valued at $8,485.88, for his own personal use.
An investigation into Jobe’s finances began after police say they received a tip that he was using city funds and property for his own personal benefit.
Jobe bought computer parts to build a new computer for the City of Bromley on Dec. 6, the investigation found.
He submitted a receipt for reimbursement for the computer parts totally $1,200.85, but as of Feb. 7 the investigation found Jobe had never delivered a computer to the city.
An investigation into the equipment found that many of the parts were high-end ‘performance’ parts that wouldn’t normally be needed for a government computer.
Police say they found a “gaming” computer at Jobe’s house that matched the serial number on the receipt while officers served a search warrant at his home.
The investigation also found that Jobe requested reimbursement for two vehicle parts: a C1221 Dualast Ignition Coil for $47.99 and a master cylinder part NM4037 for $101.23.
Both of those parts were for the city’s New Holland TC30 tractor, Jobe said, but police found that both items were for Jobe’s own personal vehicles.
Jobe claimed the receipt for the ignition coil was submitted by mistake.
Another elected official said they confronted Jobe about $1,200 in suspicious purchases on the city’s credit card in June 2016. He says that Jobe then made a $1,500 payment on the city’s credit card account and asked the official if they were “good now,” and if the official would drop the issue.
On a separate review of the city’s credit card, Jobe was found to have spent $1,588.54 at Home Depot between June and November of 2016.
Jobe had stated that those purchases were for “boaded houses” but the investigation found that the materials bought were not materials that were used to board houses, but instead to build the porch on his own home.
Police say Jobe also submitted a copy of a personal check for $2,261.32 he said was used to pay his friend “AJ Alan” for electrical work done at the Bromley city building.
Jobe said Alan worked for ARC Electric but was doing the city’s work “on the side.”
A witness said he saw Jobes doing the electrical work himself with the help of a man named Jason Youch. ARC Electric said they’ve never employed a man named “AJ Alan.”
Police looked at Jobe’s bank records that show the reimbursement check was never cashed.
Jobe also told the city clerk to issue him a check for “petty cash” for $3,286. Jobe told the clerk the city’s auditor, John Chamberlin, told him this was the best way to handle expenditures.
The clerk told investigators she didn’t feel comfortable handing over the check but did so because she was told to do so by Jobes.
Chamberlin said he never told Jobe to get an advance for “petty cash” because it violates ‘acceptable practices.’
Police seized multiple computers and other electronic storage devices during a search of the city building, including the clerk and treasurer’s computers which they said would not turn on.
During the search of the building, the clerk and treasurer found that the records from July through October of 2016 were missing.
Police found the missing records in a trash bag behind other items on the bottom shelf of a safe inside the Mayor’s office. The bag contained receipts documenting Jobe’s use of the city credit card for personal purchases.
Police believe Jobe removed the records to impair the investigation into his actions.
Jobes remains in the Kenton County Jail pending his next court appearance.
