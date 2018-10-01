Kentucky Kingdom to add sixth roller coaster

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay announced on Sunday that it would add a sixth coaster to the park.
Kentucky Kingdom released details in a YouTube video about Kentucky Flyer, a wooden roller coaster that will be more than 1200 feet long and feature a 52-degree drop, banked turns and 12 airtime elements.
The park teased the flight-themed coaster in a series of tweets and YouTube videos recently.
Kentucky Flyer will open for the 2019 season.
