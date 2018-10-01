Kentucky Kingdom to add sixth roller coaster

The new coaster will be flight-themed

The new roller coaster will be the park's sixth. (Source: WAVE 3 News /
By Jeremiah Khampadith | September 30, 2018 at 11:20 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 7:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay announced on Sunday that it would add a sixth coaster to the park.

Kentucky Kingdom released details in a YouTube video about Kentucky Flyer, a wooden roller coaster that will be more than 1200 feet long and feature a 52-degree drop, banked turns and 12 airtime elements.

The park teased the flight-themed coaster in a series of tweets and YouTube videos recently.

Kentucky Flyer will open for the 2019 season.

