Man arrested for sexual assaulting Miami University student

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) - Oxford police say they arrested a man after he sexually assaulted a Miami University student Saturday.
Brandon Levi Gilbert, 21, was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping, and assault.
The department says an officer was stopped at the intersection of South Poplar Street and Ardmore Drive around 2:45 a.m. when he heard screams from nearby.
The officer said a 21-year-old woman ran ‘frantically’ toward him and told him she had just been sexually assaulted by a man she just met but did not know.
She told the officer where it happened and the direction Gilbert ran toward.
The officer found Gilbert within minutes, police say, and the woman positively identified him as her attacker.
Gilbert was taken to the Butler County Jail and police are continuing to investigate.
He is not listed as a Miami University student.
Thursday, Miami University officials denied what they called ‘social media rumors’ circulating that a serial sexual predator was running loose on the campus.
Oxford police have not said whether Gilbert’s arrest is connected to those reports.
The university’s police department is currently investigating two sexual assaults that happened in resident halls while Oxford police are handling three different cases that happened off campus.
The school says there is no reason to believe the five sexual assault cases reported since the semester began in late August are related.
