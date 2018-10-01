A Nice Start to the Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Expect clear skies overnight and temperatures by morning in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday will be another nice-looking day with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temps in the low 80s.
For Tuesday and beyond, a wavy frontal boundary situated to the north will provide just enough focus for spotty shower and thunderstorm chances.
High temps into the weekend will remain in the low 80s with the best rain and thunder chances this week occurring on Tuesday and Thursday.
All-in-all the week will be mostly dry with slightly above normal high temps each day.
