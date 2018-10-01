Warm start to October

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some patchy fog to start this morning, otherwise plenty of sunshine once again Monday.
Look for another nice looking day with sunny to partly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 82 degrees.
The low tonight will fall to 67.
For Tuesday and beyond, a frontal boundary situated to the north will provide just enough focus for spotty shower and thunderstorm chances.
Look for a better shot late tonight and into your Tuesday with a high of 80 degrees.
Then, mainly dry Wednesday and a high of 82 degrees before more storm chances on Thursday and Friday ahead of a front.
All in all, the week will be mostly dry with slightly above normal high temps each day.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.