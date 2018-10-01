West Chester intersection closes for 3 days amid $7.8M road widening project

WEST CHESTER TWP, OH (FOX19) - The intersection of West Chester Road and LeSourdesville West Chester Road/Station Road is closed through Wednesday, township officials said Monday.
It’s part of a $7.8 million project to widen West Chester Road from two to four lanes just over a mile between West Chester Road and Interstate 75, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.
The job includes replacing the Station Road Bridge over the East Fork Mill Creek.
Crews are setting up a crane and placing concrete arches for the new Station Road bridge, the engineer’s office said in a tweet.
Access is being maintained to local residences and businesses during the three-day closure.
There will be no access to Cincinnati-Dayton Road from LeSourdesville West Chester Road.
Northbound thru Cincinnati-Dayton Road traffic should detour west on Union Centre Boulevard and north on Interstate 75 to return to Cincinnati Dayton Road at the interchange, according to the engineer’s office.
Southbound thru traffic will reverse this route.
Construction got underway in June to widen Cincinnati-Dayton Road between West Chester Road and I-75.
The project will be built in two overlapping phases with completion scheduled for Fall 2019.
Traffic will be maintained along Cincinnati-Dayton Road and all side streets throughout most of the project’s duration, although motorists may encounter delays.
While access is maintained to all businesses and residents, officials strongly advise commuting motorists to use alternate routes in an effort to ease congestion in the work zone.
Station Road closed at Cincinnati-Dayton Road in early August for the bridge replacement and road realignment while Cincinnati-Dayton Road is widened.
Station Road is tentatively scheduled to reopen the week of Nov. 19, according to the engineer’s office.
