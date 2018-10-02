Baby rhino Kendi bites man at Cincinnati Zoo, officials say

A man was bitten by baby rhino Kendi at the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday. (Schupp, Kim)
By Kim Schupp | October 2, 2018 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 11:18 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man who was visiting the Cincinnati Zoo on Tuesday was bitten by a rhinoceros, officials said.

“Kendi, 1-year-old rhino, nipped the tip of an adult male’s right index finger during a behind the scenes encounter earlier today. The guest is being treated for a minor injury and expected to be fine,” zoo officials said in a tweet.

In July 2017, eastern black rhino Seyia gave birth to a healthy calf named Kendi.

Kendi is the first black rhino born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999.

