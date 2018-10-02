Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top OHSAA computer ratings (again)

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - The third edition of the weekly OHSAA high school football rankings were unveiled Tuesday and there are some familiar faces leading the way in the top division for southwestern Ohio football.
The Top 10 teams in the OHSAA’s Division 1 rankings for the southwest all hail from Cincinnati, led by Colerain, who has topped the region’s rankings since the first edition. Kings and Wyoming also topped the list in their respective regions for the third time in three tries.
At the end of the regular season, the Top 8 teams in each region advance to the OHSAA playoffs.
Here is where the local teams stand after week six:
DIVISION I
1. Colerain
2. Mason
3. Moeller
4. Elder
5. Fairfield
6. Milford
7. Sycamore
8. Lakota East
9. Oak Hills
10. Western Hills
12. West Clermont
DIVISION II
1. Kings
2. Winton Woods
3. Little Miami
6. La Salle
7. Edgewood
9. Turpin
11. Anderson
12. Harrison
DIVISION III
6. Badin
7. Fenwick
8. Mount Healthy
9. Ross
DIVISION IV
1. Wyoming
2. Indian Hill
3. Clinton-Massie
6. Batavia
7. Aiken
8. Taft
DIVISION V
3. Middletown Madison
6. Madeira
7. Clermont Northeastern
8. Purcell Marian
9. Mariemont
11. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
DIVISION VI
6. Deer Park
10. Cincinnati Country Day
DIVISION VII
5. Miami Valley Christian Academy
