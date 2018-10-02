Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top OHSAA computer ratings (again)

Three Tri-State teams are tops in their Divisions for the third straight week of high school football computer ratings

Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Joe Danneman | October 2, 2018 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated October 2 at 5:15 PM

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - The third edition of the weekly OHSAA high school football rankings were unveiled Tuesday and there are some familiar faces leading the way in the top division for southwestern Ohio football.

The Top 10 teams in the OHSAA’s Division 1 rankings for the southwest all hail from Cincinnati, led by Colerain, who has topped the region’s rankings since the first edition. Kings and Wyoming also topped the list in their respective regions for the third time in three tries.

At the end of the regular season, the Top 8 teams in each region advance to the OHSAA playoffs.

Here is where the local teams stand after week six:

DIVISION I

1. Colerain

2. Mason

3. Moeller

4. Elder

5. Fairfield

6. Milford

7. Sycamore

8. Lakota East

9. Oak Hills

10. Western Hills

12. West Clermont

DIVISION II

1. Kings

2. Winton Woods

3. Little Miami

6. La Salle

7. Edgewood

9. Turpin

11. Anderson

12. Harrison

DIVISION III

6. Badin

7. Fenwick

8. Mount Healthy

9. Ross

DIVISION IV

1. Wyoming

2. Indian Hill

3. Clinton-Massie

6. Batavia

7. Aiken

8. Taft

DIVISION V

3. Middletown Madison

6. Madeira

7. Clermont Northeastern

8. Purcell Marian

9. Mariemont

11. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

DIVISION VI

6. Deer Park

10. Cincinnati Country Day

DIVISION VII

5. Miami Valley Christian Academy

