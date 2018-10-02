Crash clears NB I-75 near Ronald Reagan Hwy

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, OH (FOX19) - A crash partially blocked northbound Interstate 75 near the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway as the morning commute got underway Tuesday.
Two vehicles - a car and empty semi tractor-trailer - collided about 6 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.
One person complained of neck and back pain, so an ambulance was sent to the scene.
Initially, the left and center lanes were blocked. That quickly backed traffic up.
The highway fully reopened shortly after.
