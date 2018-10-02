Dominant debut for No. 1 pick Ayton in Suns' exhibition game

76ERS: Markelle Fultz, the top pick in the 2017 draft who missed 68 games last season, had 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. ... Jerryd Bayless did not play after suffering a sprained knee during practice Sunday. He'll be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks. Wilson Chandler, who strained his hamstring in Friday's preseason opener, did not play. MAGIC: D.J. Augustine and Mo Bamba, the No. 6 overall selection in June's draft, scored 12 points apiece. Augustine hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and had six assists. ... Isaiah Briscoe had 11 points and Aaron Gordon added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.