‘He didn’t have to die,’ family said after NKY man killed by police in Orlando

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Covington man was shot and killed by police inside the Orlando Regional Medical Center on Monday,
Police said 33-year-old Brian Baker was making threats and claimed he had a gun.
Baker’s family said he went to the hospital early Monday morning complaining of chest pain. They said he recently relapsed and was trying to move home to Covington for a fresh start.
“He didn’t have to die,” his family said.
Officials told FOX 35 WOFL that Baker made threats to shoot anyone who came near him. Police said the threats continued for more than hour.
“He made movements consistent with moving, pulling for a firearm and he was shot and killed by three officers here.” Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.
It was later discovered that Baker did not actually have a gun, police told FOX 35 WOFL.
It’s unclear if the officers involved have been placed on leave.
