Hundreds of miles hiked in search of Cleves woman missing in Great Smoky Mountains

The search intensified this past weekend with the addition of personnel and specialized equipment from five states. Searchers, canine teams, helicopters, and drones are continuing to work in steep, rugged terrain of the mountainous area that straddles the North Carolina/Tennessee border. As of Monday, around 115 trained searchers and logistical support personnel from dozens of state and local agencies and search and rescue organizations are participating in the search operation led by the National Park Service.