Hundreds of miles hiked in search of Cleves woman missing in Great Smoky Mountains

TENNESSEE (FOX19) - More than 45 agencies and volunteer search and rescue groups have joined the search for a Cincinnati-area woman last seen in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, of Cleves, Ohio was last seen in the Clingmans Dome area of the park on Sept. 25.
The search intensified this past weekend with the addition of personnel and specialized equipment from five states. Searchers, canine teams, helicopters, and drones are continuing to work in steep, rugged terrain of the mountainous area that straddles the North Carolina/Tennessee border. As of Monday, around 115 trained searchers and logistical support personnel from dozens of state and local agencies and search and rescue organizations are participating in the search operation led by the National Park Service.
Searchers have hiked more than 500 miles on trails looking for Clements.
In addition, experienced search personnel, canine teams, helicopters, and drones with specialized search and rescue equipment have been used to conduct more intensive off-trail “grid-searches” of approximately 10 square miles.
Clements was hiking near Clingmans dome with her daughter when the two became separated, about a 1/4 mile from Andrews Bald. The seven-mile Clingmans Dome Road remains closed to accommodate the infrastructure needed to manage this large-scale search.
The park is about 300 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio, and about 35 miles southeast of Knoxville, Tenn.
Anyone who saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since then is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch through one of the following methods:
- call or 1-888-653-0009
- www.nps.gov/isb and click “submit a tip”
- email e-mail us
- or via a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS”
- or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.