Man killed in Reily Township crash
By Kim Schupp | October 2, 2018 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 12:42 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was killed in a Reily Township crash, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The crash happened in the 3400 block of Millville Oxford Road.

Jones says a KIA driven by 37-year-old Troy Roberts appears to have gone left of center, striking a truck driven by 17-year-old Micah Levitsky.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 20-year-old Miriah Roberts, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Levitsky was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

