Man killed in Reily Township crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was killed in a Reily Township crash, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
The crash happened in the 3400 block of Millville Oxford Road.
Jones says a KIA driven by 37-year-old Troy Roberts appears to have gone left of center, striking a truck driven by 17-year-old Micah Levitsky.
Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 20-year-old Miriah Roberts, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Levitsky was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
