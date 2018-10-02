Kroger, Walgreens teaming up for one-stop shop

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Do you ever wish you could get all your shopping done in one place?
Kroger and Walgreens are looking to capitalize on those wishing to condense their shopping experience.
The Cincinnati-based company and the pharmacy giant announced a collaboration Tuesday morning.
Company officials say they’re looking to combine Kroger’s role as a grocery giant with Walgreen’s ‘global expertise’ in pharmacy, health, and beauty.
The retailers selected 14 Walgreens stores in northern Kentucky to pilot the new format.
The companies say customers will be able to order Kroger grocery items online and pick them up at participating Walgreens stores. Kroger’s ‘Our Brands’ grocery items which include ‘Simple Truth’ will be available through this service.
Neither company has announced when the first combined store will launch or which northern Kentucky stores will host the pilot program.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.