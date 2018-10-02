ODOT: Tri-State bridge pic circulating on social media completely normal

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If your daily drive takes you through historic Linwood, you may have traveled right under the Beechmont bridge.
It is located at the 125 overpass on Eastern Avenue. Right now, some are saying it looks unsafe. But Ohio Department of Transportation officials say there is nothing to be concerned about, that the slit in the bridge is an expansion joint doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.
“I saw a picture circulating on social media and was like, ‘Oh, that does look a little bizarre,’" Caitlin Moran said. "My conclusion was to leave it to the professionals and engineers.”
Crews were out inspecting the bridge Tuesday morning. ODOT officials say it’s completely normal. Bridges expand and contract with changing weather conditions and continuous traffic.
ODOT officials say it is inspected annually to make sure it is OK for drivers.
