Ohio’s top court suspends attorney Clyde Bennett II for dishonesty

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio Supreme Court has suspended a prominent Cincinnati attorney from practicing law for one year due to dishonesty.
The Supreme Court voted 4-3 to suspend Clyde Bennett II after the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct recommended a six-month suspension earlier this year.
But a harsher sentence was justified, according to the court majority opinion, because this was the second time Bennett has been suspended by the Court for actions involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.
The case against Bennett was over his handling of an appeal in 2015 for a man, John Kelley of Springdale, serving a 25-year prison sentence for attempted murder and felonious assault, the opinion states.
Bennett missed a Feb. 2, 2015 deadline to file the required papers to appeal the case to the Ohio Supreme Court. In his motion the following month for a delayed appeal, he inaccurately wrote he was not retained until after that deadline, court records show.
The board found the misconduct caused harm to Kelley, depriving him of a direct appeal and “creating additional procedural hurdles in his quest for federal habeas relief.”
The board also indicated it could not reconcile Bennett’s testimony regarding his legal strategy with his actions.
After receiving $4,500, he filed a single, one-page motion and told Kelley the representation was complete without even telling him about the possibility of a further challenge to the conviction in state court, according to the opinion.
The Court considered that Bennett displayed a cooperative attitude during disciplinary proceedings and presented “strong evidence of his character and reputation from a significant number of lawyers and judges.”
However, the opinion noted that few of the letters of support suggested the authors had specific knowledge of the misconduct alleged in Bennett’s handling of Kelley’s case.
Reached for comment, Bennett released a statement saying the court’s decision "has effectively put a proven thoroughbred racehorse in the barn for one year. I accept and respect the decision of the high court.
“My spirit is not broken. I will not lose my passion or expertise in providing representation to the fullest extent of the law to individuals charged with the commission of crime,” his statement continued.
“I will now reset, relax and enjoy life. Something I have not done in the last 7 years. I will sleep the first two months. I will be restored, fresh, energetic and ready. willing and able to fight in 365 days, but who’s counting.”
Bennett was indefinitely suspended in 2010 based on a 2007 federal conviction in which he received a two-year prison sentence.
He admitted he deposited cash in amounts less than $10,000 to evade federal regulations requiring banks to report deposits over that amount.
“Here, Bennett has a prior indefinite suspension for engaging in dishonest conduct that also resulted in a felony conviction and a two-year prison term, and he has gone on to engage in additional dishonesty and misrepresentation just four years after being reinstated to the practice of law,” the court stated in its opinion.
“Therefore, we conclude that this misconduct warrants a greater sanction than the six-month suspension recommended by the board or the one-year suspensions with six months stayed on conditions that we imposed in the cases relied upon by the board.”
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justices Terrence O’Donnell, Patrick F. Fischer, and Mary DeGenaro joined the opinion.
Justices Sharon L. Kennedy, Judith L. French, and R. Patrick DeWine dissented without a written opinion.
The three justices indicated they would have suspended Bennett for six months.
