Parent volunteer questions Milford’s ‘non-school age children’ rule

Volunteer times must be scheduled with a teacher and need to be approved by the school principal. In addition, elementary school volunteers must be family members of a student enrolled in the building; a current Milford Junior High, or a Milford High School student. Other business community volunteers may be approved by the principal. Volunteers are not permitted to bring non-school age children with them (five years-of-age and under) for safety reasons. Parents can still eat lunch with their child, but much call ahead and make an appointment. Each elementary school will have a table available for family members to eat with their student at lunchtime.