Parent volunteer questions Milford’s ‘non-school age children’ rule

MILFORD, OH (FOX19) - Some parents are upset by a new school policy that keeps their kids out of Milford School District buildings during school hours.
Jennifer Thompson and her husband moved to Milford a few years ago from Oklahoma after he got a job at a hospital in downtown Cincinnati.
“We looked at several school districts and decided Milford was the best one,” she said.
Thompson used to volunteer frequently and is also the chair of the father-daughter dance at Meadowview Elementary School. However, this school year she hasn't volunteered at all.
“It’s been devastating. I have not been in the school at all this year,” said Thompson, who is a stay-at-home mother.
FOX19 reached out to the school district about the school policy, which reads in part:
FOX19 reached out to the school district about the school policy, which reads in part:
Thompson’s 9- and 7-year-old kids attend Meadowview Elementary and she says since she can’t bring her 4- and 2-year-old kids along, volunteering isn’t much of an option.
“With no family being here if I want to go to the school to have lunch I have to either find a babysitter or I have to have my husband come home from work to watch the kids,” she said.
Thompson used to teach third grade and believes not volunteering at school is impacting her kids academically.
“It’s good for them for me to be there emotionally. I just want to be involved. I just want to be involved in my children’s education," she said.
A district spokesperson said that having young children in the classroom during the school day can be disruptive and prevents the parent volunteers from giving their full attention to the responsibilities as the teacher’s helper.
Thompson hopes the district will re-consider the new policy so she can get back to volunteering.
The school district's entire statement:
Parents are welcome in Milford Schools and we are fortunate and grateful for the hundreds of parents who volunteer in our elementary buildings.
This school year, the Milford School District has updated some of our safety policies. These changes came after careful consideration by the district's Safety Task Force, which is made up of teachers, administrators, two board of education members, and local law enforcement and fire department leaders to help ensure the safety and security of all of our staff and students.
All volunteers/chaperones working directly with children and not under the direct supervision of a Milford staff person are required to have a background check conducted through BCI or through our Raptor Security system. Visitors and volunteers must also go through a Raptor screening when they enter our buildings. The Raptor system has been in effect in our schools since March 2017. Visitors must present a valid government-issued ID, which is scanned into the system and checked to ensure that registered sexual offenders are not entering our buildings.
Some other safety changes for this school year:
Volunteer times must be scheduled with a teacher and need to be approved by the school principal. In addition, elementary school volunteers must be family members of a student enrolled in the building; a current Milford Junior High, or a Milford High School student. Other business community volunteers may be approved by the principal. Volunteers are not permitted to bring non-school age children with them (five years-of-age and under) for safety reasons. Parents can still eat lunch with their child, but much call ahead and make an appointment. Each elementary school will have a table available for family members to eat with their student at lunchtime.
