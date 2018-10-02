Police: Drunk driver crashes SUV with 2 small children into building, 2nd woman flees holding child in air

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Two women are scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday after police say one of them was driving drunk when she crashed an SUV with two small children inside into a building in North College Hill.
Police say the second woman in the car, a passenger who is identified in court records as the children’s mother, got out and ran from the accident scene while holding one of them in the air by one arm.
Both women are held on charges of child endangering at the Hamilton County Justice Center: Cassi Weakley, 34, the driver, and Branderlyn Turner, 33.
Weakley faces additional charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, driving without a license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle
According to court records, she crashed a silver Nissan SUV into a building on Goodman Avenue.
The children inside the SUV were 7 years old and 10 months, according to police.
Weakley blew .130 on a breath test to measure her level of intoxication, her ticket shows. It is illegal in Ohio to drive with a blood alcohol concentration or .08 or above.
Police wrote in her criminal complaint she created a “substantial risk to the health or safety of” the children “by violating a duty of care, protection or support; by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with the children in the vehicle.”
Turner faces additional charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
According to court records, Turner allowed her children to be passengers in a vehicle with an unlicensed, intoxicated driver.
She also was intoxicated, police wrote in an affidavit, and ran from the scene of an accident, holding her child in the air by one arm.
She then created physical harm to a law enforcement officer while resting arrest, the document states.
“During the course of the struggle, the officer’s hand was injured, swelled up and the officer was unable to move it to the full range of motion,” police wrote.
