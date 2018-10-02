Renovated Fifth Third Arena adds Cincinnati favorites to menu

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Several area favorites will be on the menu at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena when the newly-renovated home of Bearcats opens in November.
Buffalo Wings & Rings, Frisch’s, Skyline Chili and Taste of Belgium are the new concessions additions to enhance the fan experience.
“We strategically work to partner with local leaders who fuel the intensity of interest around our athletics programs, Fifth Third Arena and our award-winning campus," Mike Bohn, UC Director of Athletics said. "Improving the game day experience for our phenomenal fans is always paramount on our list of improvements for coming home to what we believe will be the finest on-campus arena in the country. We will continue to look for additional Cincinnati favorites to join our roster of options available in the new arena.”
The following will be available on the main concourse:
FRISCH’S BIG BOY – will serve Big Boy burgers, fries, and chicken tenders on the main concourse level in the southeast corner near sections 118 and 119.
SKYLINE CHILI – Coneys or kids’ meals can be purchased at any of the three Skyline locations inside the arena including on the main concourse level’s east concourse near section 117.
TASTE OF BELGIUM – will serve their signature chicken & waffles as well as pretzels with beer cheese in the northeast corner of the main concourse level near section 113.
Graeter’s, Montgomery Inn, Servatti and Skyline Chili will be available to fans with access to the Champions Club area on the main concourse of the arena (sections 103 through 105 as well as both the sideline and baseline loge boxes).
The upper concourse will feature:
BUFFALO WINGS & RINGS – will serve bone-in wings, fries, and onion rings on the upper concourse level of the west concourse near section 203.
SKYLINE CHILI – will have two kiosks on the east and west concourse near sections 203 and 213.
Additional concession items will be available, including popcorn, funnel cakes, cotton candy, German roasted nuts and more. Walking Tacos, a Nippert Stadium favorite, will also be sold in Fifth Third Arena.
In addition to the new food options, the arena will feature bars at the north end of the main and upper concourses. The Armory Bar will be located on the main concourse and will highlight the history of Armory Fieldhouse, the former home of the Bearcats. The Queen City Bar will be on the upper concourse and features a map of the City of Cincinnati and highlights UC’s partnership with local breweries.
The privately fundy $87 million renovation of Fifth Third Arena began in March 2017.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.