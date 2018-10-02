Renovated Fifth Third Arena adds Cincinnati favorites to menu

“We strategically work to partner with local leaders who fuel the intensity of interest around our athletics programs, Fifth Third Arena and our award-winning campus," Mike Bohn, UC Director of Athletics said. "Improving the game day experience for our phenomenal fans is always paramount on our list of improvements for coming home to what we believe will be the finest on-campus arena in the country. We will continue to look for additional Cincinnati favorites to join our roster of options available in the new arena.”