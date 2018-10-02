Rescuers believe young children abused cat, shoved animal into tree

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Animal rescuers in Middletown said they are having a hard time processing a recent cruelty case because they have reason to believe it involves children younger than 10 years old.
Joseph’s Legacy animal rescue president Meg Melampy said she got a call on Friday from someone claiming that a cat was stuck inside of a tree in Middletown.
“(The cat) was in like labored breathing, and she was just in a lot of pain," said Melampy.
A neighbor reported that a group of children had been with the cat that day, and soon after, the cat ended up shoved and stuffed inside a hole in the tree.
“She was in there at least several hours," said Melampy. "We don’t know how long.”
The cat, now named Peridot, was barely hanging on when they got her out of the tree. Rescuers took her to the Monroe Family Pet Hospital where somehow, she has started to recover.
Medical professionals said that Peridot has three fractures in her pelvis and a severed tail. How she ended up severely injured is somewhat unclear, but witnesses told rescuers that the kids, all younger than 10, seemed to be involved.
The Butler County Dog Warden’s office sent someone to the scene -- no word yet on where the investigation stands.
Melampy said she is still shocked by how young the children are and hopes Peridot will serve as a wake-up call.
“Disgusting, and it’s just happening more and more," said Melampy. “If you see anything or you hear something that sounds bad, please call it in.”
If you have any information on the situation, call the Butler County Dog Warden at (513) 887-7297. Joseph’s Legacy is always seeking donations, volunteers, fosters, and adopters to help them help animals like Peridot. To donate or to learn more, visit the rescue’s website.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.