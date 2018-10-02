Scattered showers, storms Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday evening. They will die out late evening and overnight and for the Wednesday morning commute the weather will be dry.
Warmer than average conditions will stick around for the rest of this week. Wednesday, there will be a slight chance of showers as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s and rain will be widespread Thursday into Friday.
The cold front causing the rain will cool the air a bit but it looks like warmer than normal conditions will persist into the middle of next week.
There is a small chance of a few showers both Saturday and Sunday but most of, inf not all of the weekend will be dry.
