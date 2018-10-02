Scattered showers, t-storms return

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday will be a mainly dry and mild morning with some patchy fog possible.
Humidity will be on the rise slightly this afternoon. Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will fire up, mostly late afternoon and evening.
The high temperature will climb to 80 degrees.
After more patchy fog early Wednesday, the rest of the day will be mainly dry.
The high will reach 82.
Warmer-than-normal weather will stick around for the rest of the week with showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday into Friday evening.
Dry weather will return just in time for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80’s
