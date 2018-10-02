Scattered showers, thunderstorms Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon until the first part of the overnight. Otherwise, daytime highs will reach 80 degrees.
Warmer than average conditions will stick around for the rest of this week. Wednesday, there will be a slight chance of showers as temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.
Rain and thunderstorm chances are in Thursday’s forecast as a cold front moves through the region. Dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures are on the way this weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.