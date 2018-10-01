Walaka intensifies to monster Cat 5 hurricane southwest of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Walaka has intensified to a powerful category 5 tropical cyclone as it churns far southwest of the Hawaiian Islands.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said at 5 p.m. Monday, Walaka was packing maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour with higher gusts.
Forecasters said the hurricane could continue strengthening even more through Tuesday as it barrels toward Johnston Atoll, and a hurricane warning has been issued for the sparsely-inhabited wildlife refuge.
On Monday afternoon, Walaka’s center was 240 miles south of Johnston Island and 965 miles southwest of Honolulu.
It moving west-northwest at 7 mph.
Hurricane force winds extend 50 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.
The hurricane is forecast to remain far from the main Hawaiian islands.
On its current track, however, Walaka is forecast to pass just west of Johnston Island on Tuesday.
Forecasters said Walaka is in an area of very warm sea surface temperatures, low shear and high moisture content.
While Hurricane Walaka is not expected to have a direct impact on Hawaii weather, forecast models show a rain band trailing from the cyclone late in the week.
It’s too far off in the forecast to say if that band will bring more showers to Kauai.
There’s also a chance that it will draw more tropical moisture from the south.
