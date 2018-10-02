West Price Hill community continues to mourn father fatally shot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are still searching for the person who fatally gunned down a father Sunday morning in West Price Hill.
Messages saying “I miss you,” flowers, and candles now mark the spot where 32-year-old Bryant Green was shot and killed. On Monday, family and friends continued to gather on the 4100 block of Glenway Avenue to say final goodbyes.
"It's kind of hard for me to swallow," said Denise Wright.
She says her son and Green, known as “BG,” grew up together.
“He was a great kid," she said.
Wright says just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Green was a block away from his mother's house. He was reportedly walking with a friend when they stopped to speak with a man about religion.
“He was talking to another fellow about Christianity, God -- and they said come with me and you need to pray,” said Wright.
That’s when witnesses say a man dressed in a gray hoodie started firing shots that hit Green.
“This is where he actually got shot,” said Wright, pointing to the sidewalk on Glenway.
Bystanders tried to keep Green live but he died a short time after police arrived.
"He's a father of a 3-year-old who ain't never going to see their father again," said Wright.
Police saturated the area where Green was killed Monday as they continue to search for the gunman. Mayor John Cranley also stopped by in the afternoon and walked through the neighborhood. He posted a message on Twitter saying: “I’m so proud of the outreach work Pastor Mingo and his team are doing to help people get jobs and improve quality of life.”
Wright says seeing the police and knowing that the mayor stopped by gives her some hope that the violence will stop.
“I feel good about it," she said. "I feel good that they are trying to find the suspect.”
However, she says the community won’t completely heal until the man who killed Green is caught.
“So that we can get justice for BG. He’s going to truly be missed and loved,” said Wright.
Cranley tweeted that the city is working to bring Shot Spotter to the West Price Hill area.
