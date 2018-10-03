CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Today, outside of a slight chance of showers, dry and warm conditions are in the forecast. Daytime highs will reach the low/mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
There is a better chance of rain and thunder tomorrow as a cold front slides through the region. Once again, daytime highs in the 80s are expected.
Temperatures will remain above average for the next several days. This weekend, outside of a few showers late on Saturday, dry conditions are expected with warmer than average temperatures in the forecast.
