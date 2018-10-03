Cincinnati City Council passes resolution to recognize Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples' Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council has passed a resolution to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day on what is known on the calendar as Columbus Day.
“(The resolution expresses) the city of Cincinnati’s support for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of indigenous people of this land, and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that all indigenous people add to our city; and urging other businesses, organizations, and public entities to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day,” the resolution reads.
The council voted to pass the resolution 6-2 Wednesday night with council members Amy Murray and Doug Mann abstaining.
This was the second time the resolution was brought before council. It previously was voted down.
Lakota tribe member Guy Jones said it was heartbreaking when it was voted down in the past. Now, he’s elated.
“I can’t find the words,” he said. “I just can’t find the words."
Columbus Day is a holiday that recognizes the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492. This year, the holiday is slated for Monday, Oct. 8. The move is more symbolic than anything since Columbus Day is a federal government holiday.
Council members P.G. Sittenfeld and Tamaya Dennard brought in the resolution with Chris Seelbach championing it. Jeff Pastor had planned to vote no before changing his mind.
