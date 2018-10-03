Cincinnati family buys flag that became symbol of perserverance in wake of Hurricane Florence

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A flag that took on a life of its own during Hurricane Florence was bought on eBay Sunday for nearly $11,000 dollars by a Cincinnati family, according to a report in The News & Observer.
The flag, nicknamed “Kevin", flew from Frying Pan Tower off the coast of North Carolina and survived Florence’s wrath.
The owner of the flag and Frying Pan Tower, Richard Neal, told the newspaper that the flag was purchased by Mike Caruso.
Caruso bought the flag in honor of his brother, Kevin, who died from cancer Sunday.
“My brother lived his life like that flag in the storm, being courageous with chaos all around, never giving up,” said Mike Caruso in an interview with the Charlotte Observer.
Caruso told the newspaper the flag will stay in Ohio unless a museum in the Carolinas expresses an interest.
The family owns a produce transportation business in Cincinnati.
Neal said he plans to give all proceeds from the flag’s sale to the American Red Cross.
