Cincinnati police chief asks for more officers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s police chief is asking for more police officers at a time when the latest recruit class has been pushed back due to budget woes.
If more officers are not hired, Chief Eliot Isaac warned in a memo to Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney, the police department will have to pay overtime to cover shifts.
The police department has had 1,057 sworn officers for many years but now stands at 1,017 and is anticipated to fall below 1,000 by early Spring 2019 due to attrition, according to the chief’s memo.
In June, Cincinnati City Council passed a 2019 budget and delayed the 45-member recruit class by three months to help cover a $32 million shortfall. It’s now expected to begin in April, Isaac wrote.
“Operating below our authorized strength places an undue burden on our patrol forces,” his memo states.
“This may affect staff morale as officers may be required to take on additional shifts to ensure the coverage necessary to maintain the level of service that Cincinnati residents have come to expect. To mitigate the negative effects of attrition, I am requesting that the City Administration explore all possible options for moving up the timing of the next recruit class.”
In light of the chief’s request, City Council is holding off on deciding Wednesday how to spend a $5.6 million surplus. The mayor pulled a spending ordinance off the agenda.
“Chief, you and the whole department, in partnership with many community groups, are doing a great job, but keeping sworn strength above 1000 is the least that we can do to support your efforts,” Cranley wrote in a memo. "Ideally we will someday get back to 1057, but at a minimum, we can’t go below 1000.
"In light of (the chief’s) memo, I believe we all need to re-evaluate the carryover discussion and decisions. Certainly, I will support a carryover budget that includes a commitment to the earliest recruit date start as possible.
“Accordingly, I am holding off the carryover legislation until next week in order to give the public the time to digest this information and amend the legislation appropriately. In addition, I hope that Chief Isaac will be afforded to the opportunity to testify to a joint Budget/Law and Public Safety Committee so that all members of Council can participate in the discussion."
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said the recruit class should not be delayed to save money.
“A lot of these officers, like the one who responded to the Fifth Third shooting, are retiring. It’s not difficult to see that. If they drop to below 1,000 that means when you call 911 it’s a ‘code zero,’ meaning no officers are available,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.