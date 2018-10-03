Covington residents create unique display to show support for Dr. Ford

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - As the Senate awaits the results of the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, some residents in Covington are making it clear where they stand by hanging sheets with strong messages outside of their homes.
A walk through Covington has become a bit more scenic these past few days as more signs continue to appear on windows and fences in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in high school
"I think it's amazing. I think it's absolutely amazing that this little neighborhood is supporting this woman who did one of the bravest things I've ever seen," said Robighn Woodbury, who is a resident in Covington.
The messages on the sheets vary from “Bravery is Contagious” to “Believe Women” -- but not everyone in the neighborhood is eager to hang a sign from their window.
"I just think they're being a little harsh on the guy. By no means do I advocate what has happened and I think we all make mistakes when we're young people," said Brad Levy, who lives in the area.
Levy went on to say that he supports free speech and respects his neighbors' right to hang the signs.
Emily Wolff, a Covington resident, is the brain child behind the banners. She says after watching the Kavanaugh hearings this past week she felt she had to do something to give women a voice.
"I kind of had a crazy idea and I said, ‘Let’s do this,’ lets let our neighbors wake up to a message that says we stand with women and we support women,” said Wolff.
She says the bed sheets are a play from her college days.
“Fraternities would hang sheets in the window during rush week with messages saying, ‘Daddies bring us your daughters, we’ll take care of them,’" said Wolff.
While the decision to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate floor has created a divide across the nation, Wolff says her messages and the movement she created is not political. Some, however, disagree.
"It's all political. Everything around us is political. Let's look at this attributes rather than look at this one situation a long time ago," said Levy.
Wolff says she’s drawing attention to a cultural issue that needs to change.
“If it’s starting a conversation even on a local level that’s making a difference. We’re teaching our children to talk about consent about their bodies and what it means when you say, ‘No,’" said Wolff.
Wolff says the signs will stay up for at least the rest of the week. That’s when the Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.
