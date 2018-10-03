CPD hosts active shooter training

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s something we all want -- schools and workplaces where we feel secure and protected, with a plan in place in case something goes wrong.
But through the years, active shooter situations have shattered that confidence.
“With what happened recently at 5/3 Bank, it’s on the top of everyone’s mind,” said Tom Woebkenberg, a partner at Wood and Lamping Law Firm in downtown Cincinnati.
His office is less than a mile from Fountain Square.
“We’re kind of at the heart where everything goes on. But I do think how close the recent incident was, we need to think about what we can do on our floor,” said Woebkenberg.
Wednesday morning, he and hundreds of others who do business downtown watched and listened as Cincinnati police shared the message: “How we can help you, how you can help yourself?"
Throughout the presentation, officers talked about situational awareness, how to prepare and train for an active shooter scenario, and how to work with first responders if you ever find yourself in such a situation. Woebkenberg said knowing Cincinnati police are there for him is a major component to his plan of action.
“You really saw what CPD was made of in those really intense and almost incomprehensible moments. You can see these people are prepared. They’re ready to go. I don’t have a doubt in my mind that they’ll take the lead and get in there," he said.
If you’re interested in this presentation, CPD will offer it again Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.
