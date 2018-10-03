Driver killed in Warren County crash

TURLECREEK TWP., OHIO FOX19) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Warren County.
A vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree at Ohio 741 and Greentree Road near Armco Park in Turtlecreek Township about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other occupants in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.
The road was shut down for a couple hours while troopers investigated. It reopened by 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.