Dozens of cars broken into at UC parking garage
University of Cincinnati Police are investigating after 25 vehicles were vandalized and one was stolen from this parking garage early Wednesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
By Robert Guaderrama | October 3, 2018 at 4:19 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 4:27 AM

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati Police are on scene investigating after 25 vehicles were broken into and one was stolen on campus early Wednesday.

Kelly Campwell, spokeswoman for UC’s public safety department, confirms the crime was reported inside the University Avenue parking garage.

She said officials believe most cars belong to students who live on campus.

Owners are being notified.

Campwell confirms there is surveillance footage of the break-ins.

