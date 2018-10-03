Dozens of cars broken into at UC parking garage

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati Police are on scene investigating after 25 vehicles were broken into and one was stolen on campus early Wednesday.
Kelly Campwell, spokeswoman for UC’s public safety department, confirms the crime was reported inside the University Avenue parking garage.
She said officials believe most cars belong to students who live on campus.
Owners are being notified.
Campwell confirms there is surveillance footage of the break-ins.
